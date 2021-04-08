Responding to Prof de Mattei Article on the Injections

A Response to the Prof de Mattei article from OnePeterFive & the Response from the translating priest on Rorate

After reading these blogs I just had to put some corrections in them. Team Apocalypse will not stop banging the drum so I’m your Huckleberry

My comments are in BOLD/Italic

We live in a time of confusion, and what is even more dramatic, this confusion prevails even among the most faithful Catholics, who adhere to the Tradition of the Church.

Among these Catholics, during this time of the Pandemic (Please can we stop using this word? The WHO in 2009 changed the definition of what a pandemic is to account for 0 deaths. Zero. Not 1. Not 1000. Not 1,000,000. Zero. Translation? The common cold is a pandemic. Words matter & as I’ll show later this is just a bad flu event … & possibly masks are helping to keep it going as bacteria pneumonia and other diseases that have the same symptoms as the Rona), two questions recur: 1) Is it morally licit to use vaccines against COVID-19 that use cellular lines coming from aborted fetuses? (We go over this in the Fr Ripperger interview) 2) Quite apart from the liceity of these vaccines, is it advisable to receive them, at this time when all the risks to one’s health that they pose are not yet known? (Translation: should you be a lab rat & participate in human experimentation on an experimental injection, bc these are not vaccines as they even admit, playing Russian Roulette with your body?)

In a study just published by Edizione Fiducia, I have tried to respond in an articulate manner to the first question. This text is meant above all for those who want to learn more about the problem of the anti-COVID vaccines in the light of theology and moral philosophy. There is, however, a reply that is more easily accessible for the Catholic with good sense, and this is it: it is licit to be vaccinated because the Church assures of this, through its most authoritative doctrinal body, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. On December 21 2020 the Congregation expressed itself with a concise document that refers back to another document that is more comprehensive: On the Dignity of the Person, dated from September 8, 2008.

The pronouncements of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith are the voice of the teaching Church, in the face of which laity and priests can legitimately express doubts, but always with filial respect, (unless the Rona fans do not like it bc I haven’t seen any respect to those who have expressed doubts) lest they run the risk of justifying every type of dissent, such as that which we see happening at this time against the prohibition, on the part of the same Congregation, to bless homosexual unions.

(this video was banned on YouTube)

It is necessary to remember that the moral intransigence of the Church has nothing to do with that “rigorism” that periodically crops up in the history of the Church. In the third century, the bishop Novation (220-258), in a dispute with Rome, maintained that idolatry was an unpardonable sin, and those guilty of that sin, called the lapsi, could not be readmitted to Holy Communion even if, after sacrificing to idols, they repented. Novation became an anti-Pope, in opposition to Pope Saint Cornelius (180-253). Novation was supported by St Cyprian (210-225), the bishop of Carthage. St. Cyprian, in his turn, opposed the next Pope, St Stephen I (254-257), introducing in his diocese of Carthage the use of re-baptizing heretics. During the next century St. Cyprian’s view was radicalized by the Donatists, who denied the validity also of sacraments conferred by public sinners. Against these, Saint Augustine brilliantly wielded his pen. (Great historical lesson but has nothing to do with this topic unless the author is trying to build it up to show anyone who questions the narrative as ‘rigorists’?)

These rigorist ideas were in part taken up again in the eleventh century by some prelates such as Umberto da Silva Candida, who denied the validity of orders of immoral priests who either bought and sold ecclesiastical privileges or lived lives of gross immorality. Saint Peter Damian (1007-1072), while branding as heresy simony and the rejection of clerical celibacy, insisted that the orders of those heretical priests were valid. The Council of Trent in the 16th century confirmed that these orders were indeed valid. (Again great lesson. Pointless in this argument)

These examples should be food for reflection on the part of those who today are denying the moral liceity of the vaccines (he spelled experimental injections wrong), which liceity has repeatedly confirmed by the Church, in which confirmation all the specific problems involved in this particular question are addressed. (I am not aware where the Church said it is ok to use humans for experimental trials. I think the Nuremberg trials aftermath is against that. Here is a solid write up on an Israeli resigning because of the human experimentation on pregnant women…hello pro lifers?)

The second question is in the order of practicality: are the anti-COVID vaccines (he meant experimental injections) truly efficacious against the pandemic, and are they risk-free of collateral damage in the long run? The response to this question is that we do not know, nor do the political and health authorities know for certain. (Stop the press! We have seen more deaths by vaccine this in the past couple months than the entire decade prior. They have admitted that this will be an annual thing bc the ‘injection’ won’t stop any virus just ‘lessen the symptoms’ … their words. Now LONG TERM we do not know bc it is still in human experimentation phase But plenty of Doctors will mention pathogenic priming from the history of failed coronavirus vaccines. Also see the Great Barrington Declaration that 42,000+ medical professionals have signed). What is certain is that the victims of COVID are not a “fiction” but a tragic reality. From the data compiled from Johns Hopkins University, as of March 4, over 2,700,000 people have died and over 124 million cases have been confirmed in the world from the beginning of the pandemic. (Forgive me for not trusting Johns Hopkins who sponsored EVENT 201 which was a simulation event of a deadly coronavirus hitting the planet {which they got stuffed coronavirus plush dolls for showing up} the month before all this hit. 124,000,000 cases? The creator of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, “This test is not to be used for diagnostic purposes…with PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody.” The PCR test has upwards of 95% false positive results. How many said they have the virus with no symptoms? That used to be called “you aren’t sick”. As Christopher Ferrara has written this is a “CASEdemic”.

Now 2,700,000 deaths? Prof, in the next paragraph, mentions the code words but lets address the deaths. It is a fact that hospitals were getting paid to code COVID 19 for deaths (mo money mo money mo money) as people who died by getting hit by a bus, car, poison, natural, heart attack etc {even a month AFTER one was tested} were getting marked for death by the Rona {today if you die of the injection hours or days after it’s well he/she had other issues}. There was a kid who died & was listed as death by Rona to which the parents got upset saying that in fact he did not have the elusive virus and died bc of cardiac failure. Team Fear does not care for truth. Alex Berenson, back in August 2020, tweeted out a great point on the CDC revision of the death count, to which most did not bother to look at, “A lot of people are jumping on the statement just 6% of US #Covid deaths list #Covid alone as the cause. But to use that figure to claim “COVID ONLY KILLED 9,000 AMERICANS” is wrong. Other causes include conditions like pneumonia, which can clearly be Covid-related. A better way to use the data may be to TAKE OUT causes clearly unrelated to #sarscov2. I’d include Alzheimer’s, sepsis, dementia, cancer, and unintentional injury. (Let’s be conservative and leave off kidney failure, diabetes, obesity, and strokes.)The other advantage of leaving off those conditions is that there is significant overlap in, say, diabetes and obesity (and the CDC reports the average COVID death certificate included 2.6 other conditions). That’s less likely for the conditions I included. So, okay, the five conditions on my list were on about 50,000 certificates (assuming no double counting). The accidental deaths and poisonings alone were 5,000. Those deaths – at a minimum – are much more likely to fall in the WITH rather than FROM Covid category. It would also be nice if @cdcgov offered more specific information about the 77,000 deaths that had other “unspecified” conditions listed. But this is a start, at least – and it’s in keeping with the other steps the CDC has taken recently.” Yes this is just for USA deaths but are you going to think the USA is the only one fudging numbers? Highly unlikely.

Lets double that number just for trying to bring it up to date. That is 154,000. Highly probably that is too high as the death tolls went down after the ‘dry wood’ was taken away (this is a what other doctors have said about the more vulnerable that like a fire it will take the dry wood quick and fast but then dies down).

I know Prof mentioned the world and not just the USA but as of today that Johns Hopkins site says 559,219 deaths. Nearly 4x higher than the revised number of Berenson after I doubled it to bring it closer to today. If we divide the planet numbers it is 675,000. According the the WHO the average flu numbers are 3-5 million cases and 290,000-650,000 respiratory deaths.

One can argue at great length about those who died “because” of COVID or “with” COVID, addressing the claim that the number of deaths that have been attributed to the Coronavirus are greater than what is really the case. (Um you should to be precise, right?!) The case remains that, with or without COVID, 2020 was a record year for the number of deaths in the whole world. (Death by car accident, drowning in pools, airplane crashes, war, suicide, abortion, Chicago murder, etc etc being counted to support an experimental injection?! So there was a lot of death therefore take the jab? Come on this is irrational). According to Eurostat, which collects data produced by national statistical institutes in the various countries of the European Union, it has been verified that in the EU between March and December of 2020 there were 580,000 more deaths compared with the same period from 2016-2019. In Italy there were 90,000 more deaths, with respect to the mean of the preceding five years. (Ok, that may be so but how is that even relevant to this topic? It is not. More died in the US, from the flu, in 2020 than from the Rona. But if you lump in car accidents, drownings, etc etc I guess the number does go way up. Should we stop driving too? Lots of dying from driving).

Medical science is seeking to defeat this virus with the use of vaccines (he must been using autocorrect. Blasted experimental injections must just get over-written), but it remains to be seen whether this will be successful. (Can you feel the confidence?) The possibility of failure would point out only the powerlessness of the medical establishment to stop the Coronavirus (there are 6 coronaviruses we have lived with throughout time. Zero vaccines have done anything but kill the animals it was put in) , and therefore the nature of the pandemic as a chastisement. But progress in science and medicine takes place through errors in diagnoses and remedies, above all when dealing with new sicknesses of unknown origin. (I guess you have to break a lot of eggs to make an omelet?) The political and health authorities that a year ago were being accused of having created a state of emergency artificially, are today accused of wanting to resolve the state of emergency through a “genocidal” vaccine program. (I mean Gates did say if you had a good vaccine you could take out a good population of people for those who want population control & they are focusing on lower classes and nations but maybe they are angelic beings pushing this & nothing nefarious from any of them at all). But if one wants to destroy humanity, why not just let the disease run rampant without a need to resort to vaccines that, in the case of Great Britain shows, reduce and do not worsen the number of deaths in a given country? (What fun is that? The recovery rate is 99.99% for those under 70 yrs of age. Ohhh wait they can’t die from this virus. Hmmm) What sense would it make to try to save a population that wants to destroy itself?

In this situation of cognitive confusion, with respect to the options for and against the vaccine (cough Experimental injection cough), it is necessary to avoid confusing the individual case with that of the public or the collective. At the level of the individual, each person is free to make a cost-benefit analysis, weighing diverse elements: age, physical health, the advice of one’s personal physician, one’s personal attitude towards sickness and death. But governments, whether they be good or bad, have as their purpose the well- being of the collective. (they SHOULD have well-being in mind but yeah arresting people for walking alone on the beach isn’t exactly having their well-being in mind. Nor arresting someone for not wearing a mask that does nothing part of that or destroying their business, while propping up amazon, facebook, Walmart, etc is looking out for their well-being. Did I mention saying going to church was against the law too? In some governments it is, Ireland right now #wellbeing). When they do their cost-benefit analysis, they do it not in terms of the individual but rather with respect to the collective. The law that is just is not a law that has an effect on every individual, but rather is the law that is made for all the people. The application of such a law with respect to the individual is only incidental. From this aspect, if in the month of March in Italy, there have been more that 500 deaths a day (according to approved sources), these victims were killed by COVID, not by vaccines. (Yes 0.0% chance it had anything else to do with it. Remember the Berenson numbers? 2.6 comorbidities were part of the deaths. Stat the other day said 80% of those that died were obese. But I’m sure it was just the rona) It seems logical that the government is advising getting the vaccine (he needs to get that autocorrect fixed), even if the implementation of this plan shows itself to be difficult and confusing. Everyone, in the end, is free to decide to accept or refuse the vaccine (experimental injection) offered by the government. (given out by a billion dollar industry that has 0 chance of being sued from any problems)

There is a final aspect that must be addressed. A year ago, someone who asserted that the pandemic was not a fiction but a reality, was accused by the so-called “deniers” of belonging to the “party of health”, consisting of those who allowed themselves to be conditioned by the mass-media alarmism. But those who yesterday were criticizing being health conscious, are today creating a new party or movement that opposes vaccines (E.I. E.I. uh ohhh) in the name of protecting one’s own health. For the “deniers” of yesterday, who are today the “anti-vaccine-ers,” (honestly after watching the documentary “VAXXED” by Del Bigtree, which you can watch on youtube or vudu, I’m against putting any poison in my or my kids bodies anymore. Amazing how those in the bush live healthy but don’t have these drugs. How?! They eat healthy? Noooo you can’t say live healthy you must take the pills, the drugs, the shots. Don’t say eat non GMO food, or exercise or anything like that. Play on twitter all day & drink carbonated drinks while eating processed foods) the preoccupation for one’s own health is now the most important thing, to the point of constructing new moral theories to demonstrate that the vaccines (experimental injections) are morally illicit.

In reality, the only real party that is worth fighting for is the party of God. Our life is in His hands, and it will be He who, after having permitted the pandemic, (which will be shoved in your face every year now) will show us whether it is His will or not that the pandemic (or plandemic) be defeated by the vaccine.(experimental injection)

At all events, we will adore His will. (Or Gates’ will.. someone’s will. Team Fear might say God’s will but it’s window dressing)

Translated by Father Richard Gennaro Cipolla

Then there was on Rorate a post of Fr’s criticism of the comments

It was with great dismay that I read the many comments on deMattei’s article from readers of OnePeterFive. In his response to the comments, Mr. Steve Skojec, the blogmaster, presented an accurate and Catholic understanding of the history of the moral decision making process in the Church, which has never been absolutist. That process and teaching has to be separated from the basic moral teaching of the Church based on revelation from Scripture. But even in the latter, there are exceptions even to the Commandments, notably with respect to the sixth Commandment: Thou shalt not kill. This means that murder is a moral crime. It means that abortion is a moral crime. But not all killing is murder. The Church has always recognized that killing someone in self-defense—which includes the situation of war—is morally licit.

What is so depressing about the comments, almost all of which are anti-vaccine, is that they sound like a throwback to the Know-Nothing Party of the 19th century in the United States that was virulently anti-Catholic. The comments are un-reasonable and therefore un-Catholic. The irony of Catholics espousing that radical individualism that was once the mark of many Protestants is quite sad. For the Catholic, the family and the community are primary. The individual comes second. That is Catholic moral teaching based on the words and example of Jesus Christ.

There are the strident “never vaccines” crowd, who most probably have no memory of the small pox epidemic in the 1940’s in this country and the polio epidemic of the 1950s. I am old enough to remember them both. I still have the scar on my right shoulder of the small pox injection of the vaccine that saved many lives and therefore was a blessing to society as a whole. I remember vividly the polio epidemic, in which friends of my age died or were confined to an “iron lung” or were crippled for the rest of their lives. I remember schools being closed. I also remember church bells ringing when the polio vaccine, the Salk vaccine, became available. All public school students had to be vaccinated before they came back to school. That pandemic ended, thankfully, because of the Salk vaccine, and the government mandate.

As someone with a Ph.D. in the physical sciences, I have never understood the anti-vaccine rationale. It would seem to be irrational and therefore un-Catholic to be against vaccines that help save lives and suffering. To those who are not anti-vaccine per se but refuse to take the anti-Covid-19 vaccines on the basis of questions about the time span of the clinical trials, their efficacy and long-term effects, I ask them: Upon what evidence or data do you base your reservations? Have you read about the time line, development and use of the polio vaccine in the 1950’s that saved so many lives and prevented terrible and lasting effects? Have you done research in like manner for the current anti-Covid-19 vaccines? And have you measured these reservations and refusal to take the vaccine against the moral obligation that one has as a Catholic to the well-being of the community in general? Have you read and thought about the official response of the Church affirming the moral liceity of the vaccines, which response is definitive and readily available online for anyone to read? If you have done your homework, so to speak, and have decided against receiving the vaccine, so be it, and there is nothing more to say. All I ask is that you stop talking about it in terms of your Catholic faith, for your decision not to take the vaccine has nothing to do with your Catholic faith.

The comments also reveal a strident anti-intellectualism that is inconsonant with the Catholic faith and with being a Catholic. It is not an exaggeration to say that the intellectual history of the West cannot be separated from the central presence of the Catholic Church within that history. What concerns me deeply is that this sometimes rabid anti-intellectualism among those who would classify themselves as “traditional Catholics” is threatening the recovery of the Catholic Tradition within the Catholic Church, the heart of which recovery is the Traditional Roman Mass. There is no doubt that to be a faithful Catholic is indeed difficult during this time when not only society in general has been so thoroughly secularized but also because of the continuing climate of weakness and ambiguity on the part of those who comprise the Magisterium of the Church that followed the Second Vatican Council. But given this difficult situation, for Catholics to hide behind an understanding of freedom that is essentially at best Lockean and at worst radically individualistic is to deny the only true freedom: the freedom bought by Jesus Christ on the Cross: the freedom from the effects of sin that is death, eternal death. It is this true freedom that bears the fruit of the sure hope of eternal life in God.

Father Richard Gennaro Cipolla

I read these comments and have no idea what Fr Cipolla is talking about. He writes using emotion only. Nobody was anti-intellectual or individualistic like a Prottie at all. These who want the experimental injections in people better hope to God the pathogenic priming doesn’t take out people & literally have bodies in the streets.

Get Pam Acker’s book on the vaccines below.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...